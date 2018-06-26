Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Roller-Coaster Journey From Jersey Shore to Fatherhood and Family Vacation

Ronnie + Sammi = 4ever.

Alas, that's not how it turned out, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro ultimately going their separate ways after years of intense back-and-forth, and Sammi even choosing to skip the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation this year.

For Ronnie, his destiny—and his image—seemed inextricably tied up with Sammi for the majority of the time he spent GTL-ing on Jersey Shore, and old habits were hard to break, both for him and the MTV show's devoted fandom, which mourned what seemed to be the real end of their relationship in 2016.

Over the past year, however, despite his return to the pack with The Situation, Vinny, Snooki, JWoww, Deena and Pauly D, Ronnie's life outside of his MTV-packaged existence has taken center stage, with the 32-year-old becoming a first-time dad to daughter Ariana after breaking up with Ariana's mother, Jen Harley, in explosive fashion.

Even though he was on one of the most talked-about reality shows ever, it hasn't always been easy to get a read on Ronnie amid the ups and downs with Sammi, his temper, which has landed him in varying degrees of trouble, and his inevitable angst over his misdeeds during the series' original run.

Because surely there's more in there other than volatile but sensitive meathead.