Princess Charlotte Steals the Show With Another Adorable Wave at the Royal Wedding

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., May. 19, 2018 4:36 AM
Princess Charlotte has that royal wave down.
The 3-year-old royal stole fans' hearts when she gave another adorable wave ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.
Upon arriving at St. George's Chapel in Windsor with her fellow bridesmaids and mother Kate Middleton, the little princess waved from the car. After stepping out of the vehicle, she then turned to the crowd and greeted everyone with a royal wave.
The niece of the groom is one of six bridesmaids. There's also Florence van Cutsem, whose cousin Grace van Cutsem was a memorable bridesmaid in Kate and Prince William's wedding, as well as Ivy Mulroney, the daughter of Meghan's friend Jessica Mulroney. The other bridesmaids include Harry's goddaughter, Zalie Warren, and Meghan's two goddaughters Remi Litt and Rylan Litt. Like Charlotte, they all arrived with their mothers.
There are also four page boys, including Charlotte's brother Prince George, and her father William is best man.
NBC
This isn't the first time Charlotte has greeted fans with a royal wave. She also gave one upon entering the hospital after her brother Prince Louis was born. Although, the baby is too young to attend today's ceremony.
This also isn't Charlotte's first time serving as bridesmaid. She performed the duty last year for her aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding.
The ceremony began at 12:00 p.m. After Meghan and Harry say "I do" they will embark on a carriage procession. Then, they will celebrate their newlywed status with a reception for all 600 guests, as well as a private reception for 200.
