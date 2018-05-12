Khloe Kardashian Shares First Video of Baby True Thompson's Face

The first video of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby girl True Thompson is here!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the first glimpse of her daughter's face on May 12, one month after Khloe gave birth!

"Happy One Month True," Khloe captioned the adorable video.

On Monday, April 16, Khloe revealed the name of their baby girl in a post on Instagram.

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," Khloe shared. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

After the announcement was made, Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share a fun fact about the name True.

"I'm so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT... my Grandfather's name on my Dad's side was True Otis Houghton....my Dad's name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family @true," she told her social media followers.