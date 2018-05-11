On Again? The Comprehensive History of Bella Hadid's Romance With The Weeknd

The bond between the 28-year-old multiplatinum musician (born: Abel Tesfaye) and the 21-year-old runway fixture is the type of love you write songs about (by our unofficial count, he's penned at least one) and the sort of relationship that has a necessary stumbling block in act two before they can enjoy the expected happy ending in act three. The hurdle in this case being The Weeknd's 10-month relationship with Selena Gomez, who he courted a mere two months after announcing his split from Hadid.

But as of this week, Gomez was getting close with the Calvin Klein model's big sis Gigi Hadid at the May 7 Met Gala and, of course, the Magnum ice cream ambassador couldn't have been closer to her former flame. Which begs the necessary question: Is this roller coaster romance on the ascent once more?

Well, a loop-the-loop may be more accurate. While the source acknowledges the musician has been "dating around" since his October split from Gomez, "He and Bella are always flirty and spend time together when they see each other. Especially when they are out partying."