Why Taylor Swift Has Finally Found Her Perfect Match in Joe Alwyn

Okay, that may have been an overreaction. But finding a way to suss out potential partners without, as she once described it, "20 men with cameras" tagging along was pure genius. Eager for her relationship with Joe Alwyn not to make a premature debut á la Hiddleswift—the purportedly intimate end to their first outing splashed across the front page of Britain's The Sun—the 28-year-old went to extreme lengths to keep their romance concealed.

In the early months, Swift and the London-based actor, 27, went into "lockdown" mode, a source told E! News, spending much of their time together in private locales "where they could get to know each other without the pressure of a public relationship and people making judgment calls." Even after The Sun revealed "Taylor's Secret Brit Love" last May, they maintained their cloak and dagger routine. Save for a few paparazzi shots, the twosome haven't really been photographed together, much less strolled hand-in-hand down a red carpet. And the closest Swift, who dubbed her romance with Calvin Harris "magical" in a Vogue profile, has come to gushing about Alwyn was pointing in the direction of his VIP seating before launching into her single "Gorgeous" on the opening night of her Reputation Stadium Tour May 8.