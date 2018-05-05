8 of the Biggest Met Gala Scandals of All Time

In honor of Monday's big event, here's a look back at eight of the biggest Met Gala scandals of all time.

The 2018 Met Gala is just around the corner. While the event is renowned for its gorgeous fashion and A-list celebrities, it's also been known to attract its fair share of scandal.

Splash News



Beyoncé Watches Solange Knowles Attack Jay-Z in the Elevator After the 2014 Met Gala, Solange Knowles attacked Jay-Z in an elevator at the Standard Hotel. Beyonce stood silently to the side. The family released a joint statement after footage of the "unfortunate incident" leaked. The group said "Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility" and that they had all "moved forward as a united family." Two years later, Beyonce released Lemonade—an album about infidelity and forgiveness—that brought back memories of the incident.

Instagram



Taylor Swift Dances With Tom Hiddleston The pop star and actor danced the night away at the 2016 Met Gala. About a month later, E! News reported that Taylor Swift and her then-boyfriend Calvin Harris called it quits. She was then spotted kissing Tom Hiddleston shortly after the split.

Instagram



Stars Smoke in the Met Gala Bathroom Bella Hadid, Dakota Johnson, Marc Jacobs and more stars broke the no-smoking rule in 2017 by lighting up in the Met's bathroom. The smoke break reportedly led the museum to receive a stern letter from the New York City Department of Health. According to WWD, the Met responded by claiming it will "take steps to ensure this does not happen again."

Article continues below

Lavoisier Clemente



Naked Man Crashes the Carpet Artist Fyodor Pavlov-Andreevich showed up to the 2017 Met Gala naked in a fiberglass box. However, security quickly covered the box and pulled him off the carpet.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP



Lena Dunham Accuses Odell Beckham Jr. of Being "Confused" by Her After attending the 2016 Met Gala, Lena Dunham told Amy Schumer Odell Beckham Jr. had been at the Girls star's table and was "confused" by her. "...It was so amazing because it was like he looked at me and he determined I was not the shape of a woman by his standards," Dunham said during an interview. "He was like, 'That's a marshmallow. That's a child. That's a dog.' It wasn't mean—he just seemed confused." "The vibe was very much like, 'Do I want to f--k it? Is it wearing a … yep, it's wearing a tuxedo. I'm going to go back to my cell phone,'" she added. She received backlash for her comments and later wrote that she owed Beckham an apology. She also called her comments "totally narcissistic assumptions."

Larry Busacca/Getty Images



Tina Fey Calls the Met Gala a "Jerk Parade" During an interview with former Late Show host David Letterman, the Saturday Night Live alumna called the event a "jerk parade." "I have gone to it once, and it is such a jerk parade," Fey said. "It is so unbelievable. Clearly, I'll never go again. But you go, and it's this beautiful space and it's just every jerk from every walk of life is there wearing, like, some stupid thing."

Article continues below

247PAPS.TV / Splash News



Eddie Redmayne Is Denied Access to Rihanna's After-Party After Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe attended the 2017 Met Gala, they tried to enter Rihanna's exclusive party at New York's 1 Oak nightclub. However, the couple was reportedly turned away by security not once but twice.