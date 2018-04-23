Princess Charlotte Is a Big Sister! Look Back at Her Adorable Baby Album

Princess Charlotte is a big sister!

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed third child together, a baby boy, on Monday morning. Shortly after baby's arrival was announced, Charlotte and Prince George were photographed holding hands with dad William as they arrived to the hospital to meet their new brother.

The birth of the couple's third child comes almost exactly three years after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Charlotte into the world in May 2015.

So to celebrate Charlotte's upcoming birthday and her new role as a big sister, let's take a trip down memory lane and look back at her adorable baby album!