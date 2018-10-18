Inside Jenelle Evans' Dramatic Year On and Off Teen Mom

Life for a Teen Mom isn't easy and for Jenelle Evans, it's pretty dramatic as well.

On Thursday, news broke that Evans was recently hospitalized after authorities responded to an alleged assault that took place at her and husband David Eason's North Carolina home. A rep for Evans told People that the 26-year-old reality star "had friends over Saturday night and they had a bonfire on her property" and that "Jenelle ended up tripping and falling by the fire." The police chief with the Columbus County Sheriff Department told the outlet that officers had responded to a 911 call, which was "called in as an assault."

Meanwhile, Evans has not commented publicly but did deactivate her Twitter account.

The development comes as Jenelle continues to experience one heck of a year filled with highs and lows. And yes, those ups and downs have been documented for

Take a look at just some of her biggest moments in the past 12 months alone.