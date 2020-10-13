Why Kate Hudson Says Onscreen Kisses with Matthew McConaughey Should Have Been "Better"

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey are rom-com goals. The pair starred in the absolute classic How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days in 2003 and Fool's Gold in 2008. So, they're basically the Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks of the 2000s, right?

But apparently their onscreen kisses were mostly Hollywood movie magic and not actually all that great IRL.

Hudson appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and told all about the best kisses of her career.

"Honestly, I feel like I kind of haven't had the best kissers," the 41-year-old said. "I feel like I should have had better ones."

She explained why even McConaughey didn't pass the test: "Every time I kiss McConaughey, I mean, it's like there's just something happening and there's like snot or wind," she laughed. "Like when we were kissing, like in the end of Fool's Gold, we're like in the ocean, we had the plane crash, he just had snot all over his face."

Say no more...