Our love fern! You let it die!

Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson are still arguing over "that damn fern" from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. The actors, who co-starred in the beloved romantic comedy, have taken to social media to pay tribute to the film, which just celebrated its 17th anniversary. That's right, the iconic movie was released 17 years ago on Jan. 27, 2003.

In the film, Hudson's character Andie Anderson gets assigned a story for her magazine in which she has to get a man to fall in and out of love with her in 10 days. Little did she know, the man she picked, Ben Berry (McConaughey) had a bet of his own going on. In one of the scenes from the film, Andie crashes Ben's poker night, where she discovers the "love fern" plant she gave Ben has died and hilariously pretends to overreact.