Why Jennifer Aniston Recently Considered Quitting Acting

After 30 years of experience in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston contemplated walking away from the business.

The Morning Show actress has had major success recently as a result of her acclaimed performance in the Apple+ series, for which she garnered Emmy and Golden Globe nods. Still, though her star has been shining brightly, as she revealed during a new episode of the SmartLess podcast, a different project had her thinking about an exit from the industry.

During the interview, co-hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, Aniston was asked what was the closest she ever got to quitting the business.

"I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind," she answered, "which it never did before." The actress clarified that she thought about it before The Morning Show, but after a different "unprepared project" she had completed that, in her words, "sucked the life out of me."

"I don't know if this is what interests me," she recalled thinking.