By the time she first played one in a line of hotties who end up with the sweet man-child types he usually plays in his comedies, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler had already known each other for upward of 20 years.

They met when they were practically still kids—"we were like 14," Aniston quipped on Jimmy Kimmel Live, exaggerating a bit—in Los Angeles when she was dating one of his buddies, who has always remained nameless. Adam and Jen sat down at Jerry's Deli together, bonding over pickles and starting a friendship that's still going strong, three decades later.

"She crunched too loud," Sandler informed E! News' Will Marfuggi last year about his co-star in 2011's Just Go With It and 2019's Murder Mystery.

There was no mystery when it came to their instant connection, though Sandler admits he never could have imagined they'd both become two of the most successful entertainers of their generation, let alone their respective high school classes.

"I knew I was going to be friends with her," Sandler added. "I didn't know I was going to be making movies with her. We both didn't know that, we were young and we didn't have jobs quite then."