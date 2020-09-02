Check Out the 90210 Cast, Then & Now

Related : E!'s First "Beverly Hills, 90210" Set Visit: E! News Rewind

9021-Oh my god, can you believe 90210 premiered 12 years ago?!

The CW's revival of Beverly Hills, 90210, debuted on September 2, 2008, and introduced viewers to the next generation of West Beverly High School students, including .

Of course, producers couldn't resist the allure of nostalgia, welcoming back familiar faces from the OG series, including Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty during the earlier seasons of the show's five-year run, and tapping beloved '90s stars like Lori Loughlin and Rob Estes to round out the main cast.

But 90210 was largely about the younger stars, which included up-and-comers like Shenae Grimes-Beech, AnnaLynne McCord, Tristan Mack Wilds and Jessica Lowndes. While the revival didn't have quite the same level of fanfare or attract as many viewers, the teen soap still ran for an impressive 114 episodes and developed a loyal following during its run. And some of the main cast members recently reunited virtually on Grimes-Beech's YouTube channel, reminiscing about their time in America's most dramatic zip code.