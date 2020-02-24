Vanessa Bryant Gives Beautiful Speech Honoring Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna During Memorial

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Mon., Feb. 24, 2020
They may no longer be here physically, but Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant's memories live on with Vanessa Bryant.
During Monday's public memorial at the Staples Center, Vanessa earned a standing ovation as she stepped up to the podium to deliver a beautiful and emotional speech honoring her late husband and 13-year-old daughter.
"First I'd like to thank everyone for coming today," she began her moving eulogy. "The outpouring of love and support that my family has felt from around the world has been so uplifting. Thank you so much for all your prayers. I'd like to talk about both Kobe and Gigi. I'll start with my baby girl Gianna Bryant, an amazingly sweet and gentle soul."
"She was always thoughtful," Vanessa continued. "She always kissed me good night and kissed me good morning. There were a few occasions where I was absolutely tired from being up with Bianka and Capri and thought she had left for school without saying goodbye. I'd text and say, 'No kiss?' and Gianna would reply, 'Mama, you were asleep and I didn't want to wake you.' She knew how much her kiss meant to me and kissed me every day."
Gigi was, as Vanessa said, her best friend. Together, they baked cakes and chocolate chip cookies. They watched cooking shows, Cupcake Wars, Survivor and the NBA games with her dad. With her sisters, she loved spending days taking in Disney movies. "Gigi was very competitive like her daddy, but Gianna had a sweet grace about her," Vanessa said. "Her smile was like sunshine. Her smile took up her entire face, like mine. Kobe always said she was me. She had my fire, my personality, and sarcasm. She was tender and loving on the she had the best laugh. It was infectious. It was pure and genuine."
While she was a carbon copy of her mom, she also was just like her dad. "She was an incredible athlete," the proud mom said. "She was great at gymnastics, soccer, softball, dance, and basketball. She was an incredible dancer too. She loved to swim, dance, do cartwheels, and jump into our swimming pool. Gigi was confident, but not in an arrogant way. She loved helping and teaching other people things. At school, she offered the boys basketball coaches to help give the basketball team some pointers. She was very much like her daddy and they both liked helping people learn new things and master them."
Though she was just 13, she served as a pillar of strength for the Bryants. "She always made sure everyone was OK," Vanessa admitted. "She always kept our family together. She loved family traditions, family movie night and game night on vacations were important to her. Gigi always looked out for everyone. She was very much in tune with our feelings and wanted the best for us. Gianna was smart. She knew how to read, speak and write Mandarin. She knew Spanish. She had great grades and kept them up all while becoming an incredible basketball player. She was president of school spirit, on student council, director's assistant for her school plays, just like her big sister."
Indeed, she was looking forward to following her older sister Natalia to high school next year. "I'm so happy she was given the opportunity to know she was accepted to the same high school," Vanessa said. "She was really happy. Gianna made us all proud, and she still does. Gianna never tried to conform. She was always herself. She was a nice person, a leader, a teacher, wearing the white tee, black leggings, a denim Jack, white high top converse and a flannel tied around her waist with straight hair was her go-to style. She had so much swag and rhythm ever since she was a baby. She gave the best hugs and the best kisses. She had gorgeous soft lips like her daddy. She would hug me and hold me so tight I could feel her love."
"I miss her sweet kisses, her cleverness, her sarcasm, her wit and that adorable sly side smile followed with a grin and burst of laughter," she continued. "Gigi was sunshine. She brightened up my day every day. I miss looking at her beautiful face. She was always so good, a rule follower. I knew I could always count on her to do the right thing."
Gigi took her role as big sister very seriously. "She happily carried the little diaper bag or played with them," Vanessa recalled. "She liked helping me with Bianka and Capri. Bianka loved going to the playground, swimming and jumping on the trampoline with Gigi. I used to tell Gigi that I though KoKo considered her her favorite sister. Capri would smile from ear to ear when Gigi walked into the room and Capri reminds me a lot of Gianna. They look alike and smile with their whole face. Pure joy."
Now, Vanessa is looking at all the milestones Gigi will not get to experience. "We didn't get the chance to teach her how to drive a car," she shared. "I won't be able to tell her how gorgeous she looks on her wedding day. I'll never get to see my baby girl walk down the aisle, have a father-daughter dance with her daddy, dance on the dance floor with me or have babies of her own. Gianna would have been an amazing mommy. She was very maternal ever since she was really little. Gigi would have most likely become the best player in the WNBA."
"She would have made a huge difference for women's basketball," she continued. "Gigi was motivated to change the way everyone viewed everyone in sports. She wrote papers in school defending women and wrote about how the unequal pay difference for the NBA and WNBA league wasn't fair. I truly feel she made positive changes for the WNBA players now. Gigi's goal was to eventually play in the WNBA. I'm still so proud of Gianna."
Indeed, she left a lasting mark. "She made a difference and was kind to everyone she met in the 13 years she was here on Earth," Vanessa praised. "Her classmates shared many fond memories about Gianna with us, and those stories reminded me that Gianna loved and showed everyone that no act of kindness is ever too small to make a difference in someone's life. She was always, always, always considerate of others and their feelings. She was a beautiful, kind, happy, silly, thoughtful and loving daughter and sister. She was so full of life, and had so much more to offer this world. I can't for the imagine life without her. We love you so much, Gigi. I will miss your sweet handmade cards, your sweet kisses, and your gorgeous smile. I miss you, all of you, every day. I love you."
The celebration of Kobe and Gigi's life comes nearly a month after the duo—along with passengers Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan—tragically passed away in a helicopter crash. At the time of the incident, the group were headed to a basketball tournament at Kobe's Mamba Sport Academy.
While fans, friends and family mourned the devastating accident, posting tributes and heartwarming memories, Vanessa took to Instagram to share a family photo with Kobe, Gigi and daughters Natalie, Bianka and Capri.
"There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now," she penned. "I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon."
"I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them," she continued. "But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless—and that's to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever."
At the time, she also announced the MamboOnThree organization to help support the other families impacted by the tragedy. Later, she also revealed that Kobe's Mamba Sports Foundation would be changed to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation to also honor her daughter.
"Because there is no #24 without #2," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Our mission remains the same—and stronger than ever—to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi's legacy..We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape."
To honor Kobe and Gianna's legacy, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation provides opportunities to young people through sports. For more information or to donate, please click here.
