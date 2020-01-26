Kobe Bryant Dead in Helicopter Crash at Age 41

Kobe Bryant was killed on Sunday morning in a helicopter crash into a hillside in Calabasas, California, E! News has confirmed. He was 41. He was 41.

The retired Lakers star and one of the best NBA players of all time was accompanied by his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, who also died in the accident, E! News has confirmed. Authorities said five people died in the crash, which is under investigation, and as of Sunday afternoon, have only named Kobe as one of the victims. There were no survivors.

CNN reported that Kobe and Gianna, aka Gigi, were expected in the nearby city of Thousand Oaks at his Mamba Sports Academy, where the teen was set to play and where he serves as coach.

Kobe was married to Vanessa Bryant and in addition to Gianna, they had three other daughters—Natalia, 17; Bianka, 3; and 7-month-old baby Capri.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed amid foggy conditions. A small brush fire erupted at the crash site and firefighters quickly extinguished it while other emergency workers searched the wreckage for survivors. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department posted on Twitter photos of the aftermath.