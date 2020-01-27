Kobe Bryant's Fatal Helicopter Crash: Everything We Know

The world is still reeling after the loss of basketball great Kobe Bryant.

24 hours have barely passed since the world learned Kobe and daughter Gianna "Gigi" Maria-Onore Bryant and seven others died in a fatal helicopter crash. In the moments since, new information about the victims and the crash have emerged, even as fans, friends and family struggle to process these deaths.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, they're currently in the process of investigating the crash and it's cause, but assured they will do so diligently and promptly.

To find out everything we know so far, read below.

Who Was on the Helicopter?: In a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, it was confirmed Kobe and his daughter were joined by seven other people at the time of the accident.

Among the victims are John Altobelli, a baseball coach for Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa. The Altobelli family leaves behind their son J.J. and daughter Alexis. In a statement to The Athletic, John's brother Tony Altobelli shared, "He is going to be missed, not just at this campus but statewide at this level, and all the way through collegiate baseball."