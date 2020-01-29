Vanessa Bryant is working to help the families affected by the helicopter crash, which took the lives of her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, the 37-year-old broke her silence after losing both her husband and daughter in a horrific helicopter accident. She posted her statement on her Instagram, thanking friends and fans for their support in these difficult days. "There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives," she wrote.

In addition, the mother-of-four expressed her condolences to the Altobelli, Chester, Mauser and Zobayan families. Vanessa said that she and her family share "in their grief intimately."

With that in mind, the star announced the Team Mamba family has set up the MambaOnThree Fund.