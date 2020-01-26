Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Dwyane Wade, Drake and More Stars Pay Tribute

Kobe Byrant's friends, family, fans and fellow sports stars are mourning the loss of the basketball icon.

A source confirms to E! News that the Los Angeles Lakers legend died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Calabasas, California. Kobe, who was 41, shares four daughters with wife Vanessa Bryant. According to reports from KABC-TV and TMZ, Kobe was one of five people killed in the crash, which is now under investigation. E! News has confirmed that Kobe's daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant was with her father on Sunday morning and passed away in the crash.

As news of this devastating crash emerged on Sunday, the world took to social media to react to the heartbreaking loss. Among the stars mourning Kobe's death is fellow basketball legend Scottie Pippen who tweeted to his followers, "I'm stunned. Words can't even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day."

"There's no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed," Shaq tweeted. "My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW."

"I hope this isn't true man!!!" Tristan Thompson tweeted Sunday. "Not Kobe."

He later tweeted, "RIP KOBE I can't believe this is true. I'm at a loss for words."

Dwyane Wade took to Twitter to write to his fans, "Nooooooooooo God please No!"