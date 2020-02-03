The Most Talked About Moments From the 2020 Super Bowl: Kobe Bryant Tributes, Shakira's Tongue and More

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 4:31 AM
Just about everything that came out of the 2020 Super Bowl was, well, a touchdown.
On the field, Kanas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scored right out of the gate, but by halftime the team was tied with the San Francisco 49ers. Though neck and neck throughout the game, the Chiefs pulled off a comeback in the fourth quarter, earning them the big win—and making 24-year-old Mahomes the youngest player in history to nab the Super Bowl and MVP.
The events off of the field scored even more points with fans. While Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Cardi B, Offset, Paul Rudd, Paul McCartney, Jon Hamm, Kevin Hartand more superstar fans cheered on their teams, advertisers rolled out incredible commercials that sparked conversation—and controversy. Of course, for pop culture lovers the main show was Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's epic (and we mean epic) halftime performance, which included special guests J Balvin and Bad Bunny.
Missed one of these major moments when you accidentally fell asleep early? Or were you too busy eating dip to catch what the Internet was saying? Don't sweat it: We've got you covered. Scroll ahead for all the most talked about moments that will make you feel like an absolute Super Bowl expert with your co-workers today.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Ahead of kick off, the players from both the Chiefs and the 49ers gathered at the 24-yard line for a moment of silence honoring Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven other passengers who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash. Later, during the halftime show, a giant cross on the field lit up yellow and purple, a nob to his 20 years on the Lakers.
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images, Elsa/Getty Images
Just one week after her return to the stage at the Grammys, the superstar continued to prove she's back and better than ever with her performance of "The Star Spangled Banner." In fact, her impressive rendition even earned comparisons to Whitney Houston, whose 1991 performance is widely considered one of the best of all time.
Just minutes—minutes!—into the first quarter, sports reporter Karisa Maxwell captured a fan...napping in the stands. "Somehow," she captioned the now-viral video, "this man is sleeping through the #SuperBowl." Here's hoping he woke up before halftime.
Twitter/Tom Brady
Turns out, he was just trolling us. Last week, the New England Patriots quarterback posted a black-and-white photo to Twitter, making many think he was officially leaving the team after nearly 20 years. Alas, the eyebrow-raising snap was just a...Hulu ad. "To my teammates, my family, and most of all, my fans, you deserve to hear this from me," he began. "Hulu also has your favorite cable channels, plus the greatest shows, movies and originals of all time. So it's time to say goodbye to TV as you know it. But me? I'm not going anywhere."
YouTube
Step aside Baby Yoda: The Internet has found its newest, cutest obsession. After killing off Mr. Peanut in an earlier teaser, Planters held a funeral for the 104-year-old character. And after a tear fell onto his grave, a new plant began to grow, eventually sprouting into a baby peanut. Other standout ads: Pringles' Rick and Morty spot, Olay's Make Space for Women campaign and Google's tearjerker, which following an older man trying to remember his wife.
Elsa/Getty Images
Talent definitely runs in the family. During her halftime performance, Jennifer Lopez surprised fans by giving daughter Emme a chance to shine. Joined by a choir of other young singers, the 11-year-old showed off her seriously impressive vocals while belting out mom's 1999 hit "Let's Get Loud."
FOX
It's very safe to say Shakira and J.Lo shut down Miami with their incredible, history-making performance. But it was the "Hips Don't Lie" singer's tongue that stole the show. Yes, in the most meme-worthy moment from the show, the superstar wagged her tongue at the camera, causing fans to go nuts. Of course, there was meaning behind the gesture. Called a zaghrouta, the sound is a way to express joy in Arab cultures—a nod to her dad's Lebanese culture.
Getty Images
Whoops. Following the Chiefs victory, Donald Trump took to Twitter to celebrate. "Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure," he posted, which was also retweeted by the White House. "You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!" The problem? The team is based in Missouri.
