Kansas? Missouri. Tomato? Tomahto.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump's celebratory 2020 Super Bowl tweet was all anyone could talk about after the big game—that and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's electric Halftime performance, of course. Taking to social media to congratulate the Kansas City Chiefs on their win, he mistakenly confused their home state of Missouri with Kansas.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game," his tweet began, "and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!" His tweet has since been updated to give Missouri a shout-out instead of Kansas.

After the president's Twitter mistake, people couldn't help but comment on the mishap. "I can tell… You must be a huge Fan of the team," one Twitter user said. Another chimed in with, "Aren't you going to congratulate the San Francisco 49ers for their great effort and all of the people of the great state of Washington?" One person wrote, "They must not teach geography in those rich kid schools."