Shakira's Tongue Was the Real MVP of the Super Bowl Halftime Show

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 6:38 PM
Cat's got our tongue!
On Sunday night, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took us to church with their unbelievable performance at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
The two Latina legends hit the stage for their highly-anticipated show, which truly exceeded everyone's expectations. After the dynamic duo brought out Bad Bunny and J Balvin, the crowd went wild over their surprise appearances.
In fact, J.Lo hit the stage with her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, who sang a duet of "Let's Get Loud."
And while people were wowed with Shakira and Lopez's respective performances (and outfit changes), it was the "Me Gusta" singer's interesting tongue gesture that really stole the show.
During her melody of her hits, the Columbian singer moved her tongue so fast that memes erupted. "No one: ... Shakira: LELELELE," Padma Lakshmi quipped on Twitter, alongside an emoji with the tongue sticking out.
A fan joined in on the fun, writing, "explain this shakira," alongside a video of the moment.
Happy Birthday, Shakira! Celebrate With Her Best Music Videos Ahead of Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
The NFL memes account also chimed in and shared, "Greatest moment in Super Bowl history."
We'd have to agree.
Another fan expressed the greatest sentiment. "If you didn't watch the superbowl this is all you have to know," they said.
Jokes aside, this halftime show performance meant a lot to Shakira.
"I've always wanted to perform at the Super Bowl," she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 last October. "It's like the holy grail of the entertainment industry. It's a sports event, but it has huge relevance for us artists, and I think it's going to be fantastic."
She added, "This is going to be an event to celebrate Latin culture and the importance of women also in the industry."
