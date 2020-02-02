Miami just got hotter!

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shut down the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with their epic performances.

The dynamic duo, who made history as the first two Latinas to lead a halftime performance at the major NFL event, gave viewers and audience members a show to remember.

While the face-off between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs was entertaining, the moment J.Lo and Shakira hit the stage, it was game over.

Sorry not sorry!

Kicking things off with a bang, the Colombian songstress hit the stage in an eye-catching red dress that was worthy of its own trophy. To start, she started singing "She Wolf," and after, a new rendition of "Empire."

She shut it down even more by belting out her iconic hit, "Whenever, Wherever." And it's safe to say the stadium went wild after she brought out Bad Bunny, who donned an all-silver get-up, onto the stage with her to sing "I Like It" and "Chantaje."

Shakira closed out her set with "Hips Don't Lie."