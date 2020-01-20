Proof No One Had a Better Time At the 2020 SAG Awards Than Henry Winkler

  By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Jan. 20, 2020 9:07 AM

By now, you already know the 2020 SAG Awards were a must-see.

At Sunday's star-studded event, Jennifer Lopez slayed on the red carpet while Eugene Levy stole Tom Hanks' spotlight during his "I Am An Actor" intro. Plus, Parasite made historyRenée Zellweger gave a sweet shout-out to Tom Cruise, and, oh yes, Brad Pittand Jennifer Aniston reunited and hugged backstage—and the world will never be the same.

Still, no one—and we mean no one—had a better time at 26th annual show than Henry Winkler. The actor's HBO series Barry was up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. And while the coveted Actor statue ultimately went to The Marvelous Mrs. Maiselthe 74-year-old hardly felt defeated. In fact, he was positively glowing after spotting Pitt on the red carpet. (He not only pointed and took a sneaky snap of the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star, but also posed with him for a picture that will definitely be getting framed.)

Photos

SAG Awards 2020 Candid Moments

But that wasn't his only starstruck moment. While heading into the show, the Happy Days alum bumped into Joaquin PhoenixScarlett Johansson and many more. And let's just say, his reactions are worthy of their own award.

Scroll ahead and see for yourself!

Henry Winkler, Brad Pitt

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It's Him!

Spotted: Brad Pitt out in the wild.

Henry Winkler, Brad Pitt

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Capture the Moment

If you came face-to-face with Pitt, wouldn't you immediately do the same?

Brad Pitt, Henry Winkler

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

"Do You Know Who This Man Is?"

We can only assume Winkler is trying to explain how important this moment is to the cameraman.

Joaquin Phoenix, Henry Winkler

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

The Joker & The Fonz

No need for a "why so serious?" joke: Winkler looks absolutely giddy chatting with Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix, Summer Phoenix, Henry Winkler

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

And Now the Whole Family

He couldn't resist another picture with the Joker actor and his sister Summer Phoenix

Scarlett Johansson, Henry Winkler

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tell Me Everything

He has to be asking for Black Widow spoilers, right?

Colin Jost, Henry Winkler

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sunday Night Live

The only way to follow-up a chat with ScarJo is taking a picture with her fiancé Colin Jost

Jamie Foxx, Henry Winkler

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

The Happiest of Days

Next to Jamie Foxx, he was all smiles.

