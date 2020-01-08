Every Time Meghan Markle Broke Royal Protocol and Tradition

Since the start of her relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has made a point of doing things her way.

While Kate Middleton andPrince William adhere to Queen Elizabeth II's strict rules and etiquette, the former Suits star and her husband prefer to create their own path—and rules—adding a modern twist to the monarch. Meghan has ditched the seemingly stockings, kissed Harry in public and even celebrated her pregnancy with a baby shower. And, keeping with the tradition of breaking tradition, she and Harry announced on Wednesday a major change in their roles as royals.

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the parents of Archie Harrison posted on their Instagram. "We intend to step back as ‘senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."