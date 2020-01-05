OMG! See the Best Reactions to Ricky Gervais' Shocking 2020 Golden Globes Opener

Ricky Gervais sure knows how to shock and awe.

Believe it or not, calling out the comedian for his allegedly offensive tweets towards the LGBTQ+ community did not discourage him from making crass jokes in his opening monologue at the 2020 Golden Globes. In fact, it seemed to do quite the opposite. Within the first five minutes of the show's opening, the Brit had peoples' jaws dropped with his crude comments about Judi Dench's role in Cats, among other things.

To start, he picked fun at his even hosting the show in the first place. "You'll be pleased to know this is the last time I'm hosting these awards so I don't care anymore. I'm joking, I never did. NBC clearly don't care either, this time. So, I mean, Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars because of some offensive tweets, hello? Lucky for me, the Hollywood Foreign Press can barely speak English and they have no idea," he quipped.