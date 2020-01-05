2020 Golden Globe Awards Winners: The Complete List

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 3:00 AM

Drum-roll, please...

Tonight is the night that all of Hollywood has been waiting for! The 2020 Golden Globes are finally here, meaning countless fans and celebrities will find out who was named the winner of the Golden Globe. From Kit Harrington to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, dozens upon dozens of famous celebrities are going to learn if their performances beat out the rest of the nominees.

Will Noah Baumbach's Netflix film Marriage Story reign supreme as some expect, or will it be swept out of the race by Martin Scorcese's highly-buzzed about The Irishman? That is the question on everyone's mind as Hollywood heads into the award season. 

As for TV, there's much chatter about many of the shows, but none as much as Fleabag, which stole the show at the 2019 Emmy awards.  

All in all, tonight's award show will no doubt be of much interest as the award season gets underway!

To see which stars took home the coveted trophy, check out the gallery below as it's updated in real time!

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical

HBO; Netflix; BBC America /E! Illustration

Best TV Series, Comedy

Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best Performance, Actor, TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Netflix; Amazon; HBO; FX/E! Illustration

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best Performance, Actress, TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Netflix; Amazon; Showtime/E! Illustration

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best TV Series, Drama

HBO; Netflix; BBC America /E! Illustration

Best TV Series, Drama

Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best Performance, Actor, TV Series, Drama

USA; Netflix; FX; HBO/E! Illustration

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harrington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobia Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best Performance, Actress, TV Series, Drama

Apple+; Netflix; BBC America; HBO/E! Illustration

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best TV, Limited Series

Hulu; HBO; FX; Showtime; Netflix/E! Illustration

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series

Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best Performance, Actor, Limited Series

Hulu; Showtime; HBO; Netflix; FX/E! Illustration

Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best Performance, Actress, Limited Series

Hulu; HBO; Netflix; FX/E! Illustration

Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best Performance, Actor in Supporting Role

Sony Pictures; Netflix; Warner Bros./E! Illustration

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best Performance, Actress in Supporting Role

Warner Bros.; Amazon Studios; Netflix; STXfilms; Lionsgate/E! Illustration

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best Motion Picture, Drama

Universal Pictures; Netflix; Warner Bros./E! Illustration

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
The Two Popes

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best Performance, Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

20th Century Fox; Sony Pictures; Netflix; Warner Bros./E! Illustration

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best Performance, Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Focus Features; Netflix; Columbia Pictures; Lionsgate; LD Entertainment/E! Illustration

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Fox Searchlight; Netflix; Lionsgate; Paramount/E! Illustration

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
The Two Popes

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best Performance, Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Lionsgate; Fox Searchlight; Columbia Pictures; Paramount Pictures; Netflix/E! Illustration

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

2020 Golden Globe Nominees, Best Performance, Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Lionsgate; A24; United Artists; Amazon Studios/E! Illustration

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night

