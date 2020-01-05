2020 Golden Globe Awards Winners: The Complete List

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 3:00 AM
Drum-roll, please...
Tonight is the night that all of Hollywood has been waiting for! The 2020 Golden Globes are finally here, meaning countless fans and celebrities will find out who was named the winner of the Golden Globe. From Kit Harrington to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, dozens upon dozens of famous celebrities are going to learn if their performances beat out the rest of the nominees.
Will Noah Baumbach's Netflix film Marriage Story reign supreme as some expect, or will it be swept out of the race by Martin Scorcese's highly-buzzed about The Irishman? That is the question on everyone's mind as Hollywood heads into the award season.
As for TV, there's much chatter about many of the shows, but none as much as Fleabag, which stole the show at the 2019 Emmy awards.
All in all, tonight's award show will no doubt be of much interest as the award season gets underway!
To see which stars took home the coveted trophy, check out the gallery below as it's updated in real time!
HBO; Netflix; BBC America /E! Illustration
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Netflix; Amazon; HBO; FX/E! Illustration
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Netflix; Amazon; Showtime/E! Illustration
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Article continues below
HBO; Netflix; BBC America /E! Illustration
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
USA; Netflix; FX; HBO/E! Illustration
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harrington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobia Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Apple+; Netflix; BBC America; HBO/E! Illustration
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Article continues below
Hulu; HBO; FX; Showtime; Netflix/E! Illustration
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Hulu; Showtime; HBO; Netflix; FX/E! Illustration
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Hulu; HBO; Netflix; FX/E! Illustration
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Article continues below
Sony Pictures; Netflix; Warner Bros./E! Illustration
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Warner Bros.; Amazon Studios; Netflix; STXfilms; Lionsgate/E! Illustration
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Universal Pictures; Netflix; Warner Bros./E! Illustration
The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
The Two Popes
Article continues below
20th Century Fox; Sony Pictures; Netflix; Warner Bros./E! Illustration
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Focus Features; Netflix; Columbia Pictures; Lionsgate; LD Entertainment/E! Illustration
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Fox Searchlight; Netflix; Lionsgate; Paramount/E! Illustration
The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
The Two Popes
Article continues below
Lionsgate; Fox Searchlight; Columbia Pictures; Paramount Pictures; Netflix/E! Illustration
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Lionsgate; A24; United Artists; Amazon Studios/E! Illustration
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage today starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Globes ceremony on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT! After the telecast, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, only on E!
E! News returns this Monday at 7 a.m.! And don't miss Pop of the Morning weekdays at 11 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?