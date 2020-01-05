The Felicity Huffman joke got the first big groan of the night.

"I came here tonight in a limo, and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman," he said, and the audience reacted quite audibly.

"No, shush. It's her daughter I feel sorry for, OK? That must be the most embarrassing thing that's ever happened to her, and her dad was in Wild Hogs."

He said that many people of color were snubbed in all the major categories because "the Hollywood Foreign Press are all very, very racist," and joked that Martin Scorsese compares movies he hates to theme parks because he's not tall enough to ride them.

He also took on Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end, his date was too old for him," he said.