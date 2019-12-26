Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's Newborn Daughter Is Adorably Skeptical About Her Big Brothers

Baby Mia Lowe is already feeling the love!

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's newborn daughter was adorably showered with love from her brothers Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 19 months, which Sean captured and shared on Instagram. Donning matching Christmas jammies, the duo can be seen playing with the newest member of the Lowe family.

"They love her," the former Bachelor captioned the sweet picture. "And like her daddy, she's unsure about them."

The Bachelor nation couple, who met on season 17 of the fan-favorite show, welcomed their baby girl on Monday, December 23, making baby Mia their family's greatest Christmas gift. Taking to Instagram after announcing her arrival, Catherine shared a picture with her three children, writing, "Christmas this year didn't have us unwrapping gifts under the tree or leaving milk and cookies out for Santa, but we wouldn't have changed a thing." For another sweet snap of the new family of five, she captioned the picture, "We were all on Santa's Nice List this year."