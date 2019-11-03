The Bachelor's Catherine Giudici Throws Pink Baby Shower—But Don't Call it a Gender Reveal

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Nov. 3, 2019 6:59 PM

Catherine Giudici, Baby Shower, Instagram

Instagram

It's Catherine Giudici's baby shower and she'll decorate it how she wants to! 

The Bachelor star, who is currently pregnant with her and hubby Sean Lowe's third child, hosted her own baby shower on Sunday. The pink-themed soiree, however, is not an indication of their little one's gender. We'll let Catherine do the honors of explaining...

"The reason I'm throwing myself a pink baby shower is because gender currently is ambiguous," she shared on Instagram. "If it turns out that it's a boy, I will have to wait a very long time to have another girly party. So I'm doing obnoxious pink, girly, feminine because I've never gotten to do girly and I thought why not do it for the ambiguous gender that is my third child?"

"It's not a gender reveal. It is not a girl baby shower. It's just a girly baby shower," the mom-to-be added.

Catherine and Sean are already parents to Samuel Thomas Lowe and Isaiah Hendrix Lowe.

Photos

Celeb Baby Showers

In fact, Catherine revealed their little family has yet to find out their next addition's gender. 

"We don't know if the baby is a girl or not, but we're gonna party as if it is," she captioned a series of adorable snapshots from the bash. 

Catherine Giudici, Baby Shower, Instagram

Instagram

Sean and Catherine met and got engaged on season 17 of The Bachelor in 2013. One year later, they exchanged vows during a televised wedding ceremony in 2014.

Boy or girl, we can't wait to meet you!

TAGS/ Catherine Giudici , Sean Lowe , The Bachelor , Pregnancies , Babies , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
