The Bachelor's Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Expecting Baby No. 3

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Jun. 19, 2019 6:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici, Isaiah Lowe, Samuel Lowe

Instagram

Bachelor Nation is getting a new addition!

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are expecting baby no. 3, the duo announced in a pair of Instagrams this morning. "The first two have been pretty cool," wrote Sean, "So why not a third?" Posted his wife, "#PartyofFive."

The duo met and got engaged on season 17 of The Bachelor in 2013. They exchanged vows during a televised wedding ceremony in 2014, officiated by the ABC love hunt's host Chris Harrison. Today, they are parents to sons Samuel Thomas Lowe, 2, and Isaiah Hendrix Lowe, 13 months.

As Sean told E! News in June 2018, the couple has always hoped to add on to their family. "We know we want to adopt at least one child, but, at the same time I would love to see what a biological daughter would look like because hopefully it would look like mama," he said. "But, I don't know 'cause that means if we had one more, there's a chance it could be another boy and then if we adopted another one, that's four kids. That's a lot of kids."

Watch

Sean Lowe and Catherine's Love Story

Still, juggling two has, thankfully, been easy. So far, that is. "Our new son Isaiah—he sleeps all day, and Samuel, he's a really good dude," explained Sean. "He's a toddler, so he's got a bunch of energy. So, it's kinda my job, as Catherine takes care of Isaiah, it's my job to take Samuel, take him to the park or I'll walk him down the street to the donut shop or whatever—just get the energy out of him is kind of my job."

For his part, Samuel took quickly to his role of big brother. 

"He's doing great," the Dallas based reality star had revealed. "We weren't sure how this would all shake out, but he's very loving. I think the first time that he saw Isaiah in the hospital, we said, 'Go and kiss your brother,' and he walked over and kissed him and everyone in the room was like, 'Aw.' And you could see Samuel's face light up like, 'Wait a minute—they like it when I do this,' so now he just kisses him about 100 times a day."

Congratulations to this growing family!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Sean Lowe , Catherine Giudici , The Bachelor , Babies , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sofia Richie

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jenni "JWoww" Farley Gushes Over Supportive BF

Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid Welcome a Baby Girl!

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

2019 Celebrity Babies

Ryan Lochte, Kayla Rae Reid

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid Welcome Baby Girl Liv Lochte

Dream Kardashian

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Chicago West, True Thompson

Chicago West's Cutest Pics

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.