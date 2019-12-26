Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Prove They "Don’t Need No Mistletoe" This Christmas

Instagram
Nothing like a little holiday PDA!
On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez put their love on display with a festive Instagram post. Donning matching flannel pajamas, the newly-engaged couple shared a sweet kiss in front of their Christmas tree.
"Don't need no mistletoe...Merry Christmas everyone!!!" J-Lo captioned the adorable pic. "I love you and wish you all the happiest most beautiful holiday ever."
From the looks of it, the Lopez-Rodriguez clan had an amazing Christmas. The former New York Yankee shared snapshots from their holiday celebrations, including a candid shot of the "Jenny From The Block" singer in awe as she opened her gift. She's holding a tiny box, so we're guessing jewelry was involved.
A-Rod also nailed his gift for Jennifer's 10-year-old son Max, who got a life-sized replica of Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame. Feeling the holiday spirit, he wrote, "Merry Christmas everyone."
Alex also gave Jennifer a sweet shout-out ahead of their Christmas celebrations. Sharing a picture of the 2020 Golden Globes nominee rocking a matching red sports bra and workout leggings, he wrote, "My favorite gift is the one in red."
He also posted a picture posing alongside Jennifer and his daughter Natasha, 15, which he captioned, "I'm grateful for good health, a loving family and caring friends."
This marks Jennifer and Alex's first Christmas as an engaged couple. Back in March, the Shark Tank star popped the question during their romantic getaway in the Bahamas. He made their engagement Instagram official shortly after by sharing a picture of her gorgeous ring, writing, "She said yes."
Both Jennifer and Alex have been married before. J-Lo was previously married to Marc Anthony, whom she shares twins Max and Emmie. from 2004 to 2011. She was also briefly married to Ojani Noa, who joined her at the 1998 Golden Globes, and choreographer Cris Judd. For his part, Alex was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008. He shares daughters Natasha and Ella, 10, with her.
There is still a lot of planning that needs to be done before the couple says "I do," but Jennifer already has an idea of how she wants their special day to go. "I'd like a big wedding and I'd like to get married in a church this time," she said on her YouTube page in June. "I've never been married in a church and I've been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don't really count those. But I was married to Marc for 10 years, with the kids."
As for when they'll tie the knot, Jennifer said, "Soon. Soon. Not soon-soon, but next year."
The couple hasn't shared much about their wedding plans, but A-Rod did drop a hint during his visit to Strahan, Sara and Keke in September. "I got one clue for y'all. One wedding clue... Are you guys ready," he teased. "It's gonna be a long flight."
He joked that the location is really the only thing that he knows, revealing that the Hustlers star has taken over most of the planning.
"When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is...you do a lot of nodding," he told the trio. "I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up."
