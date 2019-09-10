Alex Rodriguez is spilling the tea.

The 44-year-old sports broadcaster dropped some details about his and Jennifer Lopez's wedding plans, which is surprisingly one of the first major clues anyone has heard about the power couple's big day. After getting engaged in March, fans of the two have been waiting with a bated breath to hear more about their wedding. And luckily, A-Rod didn't mind opening up about it, because he gave a weighty hint.

On Tuesday morning, the retired MLB player appeared on Strahan, Sara and Keke, where he chatted about all things wedding planning. However, he admitted to co-hosts Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer that the Hustlers actress is taking the reins on the decision-making.

"When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is...you do a lot of nodding," he quipped. "I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up."