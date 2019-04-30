Saving the world isn't easy. And the cast of Avengers: Endgame is reaping the benefits.

The fourth film in the Disney-owned, Marvel series shattered box office records opening weekend, earning $1.2 billion globally and $350 million domestically. (For those keeping track, that's $100 million more than Infinity War!) So just how much are your favorite stars making? The Hollywood Reporter recently published a report revealing cast salaries and, let's just say, Tony Stark would be pleased.

Warning, spoilers ahead!

Thanks to a five-film contract signed in 2010—and a renegotiation for Infinity War—Chris Hemsworth brings home between $15 and $20 million for playing Thor, God of Thunder, according to the report. Chris Evans, whose Captain America hung up his shield for good, also had a five-picture deal (not including cameos, of course!), which puts him in the same range as Hemsworth.