Amy Schumer Sent Her Trainer a Cease and Desist After "Extreme and Unduly" Workout

Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Stand back, Chrissy Teigen. There's a new queen of trolling in town.
During the season finale of her 3 Girls, 1 Keith podcast that aired Tuesday, Amy Schumer shared a hilarious story about a time when personal trainer AJ Fisher gave her workouts that were so intense, she got her legal team involved.
The episode, titled "Working on Fitness," was all about, well, fitness. Fisher and celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak were the finale's guests, and have both trained the new mom in the past. The actress seems to prefer one of the trainers over the other, however. As she said, "AJ, our workouts were so hard that I threatened you near constantly."
Threatened her with legal action, that is! As Fisher quipped back, "Lawsuits, there was an official cease and desist letter."
Schumer had no problem owning this hilarious troll. "I did have my lawyer, Isaac Dunham, send her a cease and desist," she admitted. "This is the guy I bought bench ads for without his permission, so his face was on benches for several months."
Lucky for listeners, Schumer had the cease and desist letter at the ready.
As the Snatched star read, "He said, 'We are the attorneys for Amy Schumer, an internationally known actress, comedian and high-profile public figure. It has come to our attention that while Ms. Schumer has engaged you to perform simple physical training for her, you have instead forced Ms. Schumer to perform extreme and unduly punishing physical exercises well outside the bounds of normal physical training.' I mean, it goes on and on."
While Fisher knew the comedienne's legal threats were all in good fun, the letter did give her pause.
"Amy told me after several of our sessions, 'You will be hearing from my lawyer,'" she teased. "Like, without even saying bye. And then, when I finally heard from her lawyer, I opened the letter and I actually got goosebumps. I had a moment of, 'Was she serious? Is my career totally over?'"
As Schumer joked in response, "Oh, my gosh. I hope so."
Now, check out the full episode to hear all about Schumer's workouts with Pasternak while prepping for 2015's Trainwreck. Luckily for him, no legal action was taken.
