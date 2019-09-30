As Amy Schumer said, it's #norush.

Nearly five months since becoming a first-time mom and giving birth to her son, Gene, the Emmy winner took to social media with a candid reaction about pregnancy weight loss. The post comes just days after Jessica Simpsontold fans she has lost 100 pounds since giving birth to her daughter, Birdie, in March.

"6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)," Simpson wrote on Instagram last week. "My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."

"Ok Simpson! Well ive lost 10 pounds and 100 dollars to my sister playing poker," Schumer quipped in a caption for a photo of her and her sister, Kim Caramele. "#norush#givememymoneybackkim."