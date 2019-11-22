Relive the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show's Most Jaw-Dropping Moments

Victoria's Secret is officially retiring its runway wings for this year.

While the company's one-of-a-kind fashion show has been hitting the runway for more than 20 years, it won't be taking place in 2019. Stuart Burgdoerfer, the chief financial officer and executive vice president of L Brands, which owns Victoria's Secret, confirmed the show's cancellation during a conference call.

"We'll be communicating to customers, but nothing that I would say is similar in magnitude to the fashion show," he said in regard to the absence of the annual show. "But you can be sure we'll be communicating with customers through lots of vehicles including social media and various, more current platforms, if you will."