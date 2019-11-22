Relive the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show's Most Jaw-Dropping Moments

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 8:21 AM
Victoria's Secret is officially retiring its runway wings for this year.
While the company's one-of-a-kind fashion show has been hitting the runway for more than 20 years, it won't be taking place in 2019. Stuart Burgdoerfer, the chief financial officer and executive vice president of L Brands, which owns Victoria's Secret, confirmed the show's cancellation during a conference call.
"We'll be communicating to customers, but nothing that I would say is similar in magnitude to the fashion show," he said in regard to the absence of the annual show. "But you can be sure we'll be communicating with customers through lots of vehicles including social media and various, more current platforms, if you will."
As this marks the first time the show has not gone on since 2004, when Victoria's Secret angels went on tour to four American cities, models and fans are adjusting. "Unfortunately the Victoria's Secret show won't be happening this year. It's something I'm not used to because every year around this time I'm training like an Angel," Shanina Shaik told The Daily Telegraph back in July. "But I'm sure in the future something will happen, which I'm pretty sure about."
While that future remains vague, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show's standout moments are crystal clear in the memories of the brand's devoted fans—and there have been plenty of them.
Take a walk down memory lane—and many VS runways—and revisit the show's jaw-dropping moments with E!'s gallery below!
While performing "Bang Bang" during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London, Grande had an accidental run-in with model Elsa Hosk's angel wing. Ever the professionals, the two continued on with the show and didn't miss a beat. Grande later tweeted, "A Victoria's Secret angel accidentally smacked me in the face with her wings and it was awesome #goals #bangbangintomyface."
While making her entrance on the runway during the 2002 VSFS, Tyra Banks showed off some flamenco-inspired moves as she confidently dominated the runway.
While the couple is back together now, at the time of the 2016 Victoria's Secret Show in Paris, the supermodel and the "Earned It" singer had just recently called it quits, which made this moment between them on the runway all the more notable.
While Irina Shayk seamlessly walked the runway in Paris in 2016, her covered-up looks led to confirmation that she was expecting her first child with ex Bradley Cooper.
For the 2014 VSFS, instead of having just one fantasy bra, the company decided to have two! The "Dream Angels" bras, worn by Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio on the runway that year, cost $2 million.
In 2002, fur protestors rushed the stage as Gisele Bündchen strutted.
In a heartbreaking moment during the 2017 VSFS in Shanghai, the model tripped over her outfit, causing her to fall on the runway. However, she got right back up with the help of her fellow models, continued her walk and received applause from the audience. "As many of you may already know, I fell during my 5th year walking at the Victoria's Secret show yesterday. It was no doubt one of the hardest moments I have ever had to go through in my career, especially since the show was taking place in my hometown, in front of my mother's and my people's eyes," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "However, the support I received from everyone yesterday was incredible and I am truly grateful to everyone who was there for me."
While he's now married to model Behati Prinsloo, the Maroon 5 singer did share a memorable moment on the runway with former girlfriend Anne V at the 2011 Victoria's Secret Show in New York City. During his performance, Anne walked the runway and he surprised her by giving her a kiss on the cheek as she struck a pose. Levine has also shared sweet moments with Behati during VS shows. In 2013, Levine was spotted giving his leading lady a standing ovation as she worked the runway.
During the 2007 VSFS, the then-married couple took to the runway to perform a duet together. The duo ended their performance with a kiss and cheers from the audience.
The BFFs shared an epic moment together at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London. The singer and the supermodel held hands as they walked the runway together, before Swift performed "Style" for the first time ever on TV.
