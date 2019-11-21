It's the end of an era for Victoria's Secret—at least for now.

This year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will not go on as planned, WWD reported Thursday. The chief financial officer and executive vice president of L Brands, which owns Victoria's Secret, reportedly confirmed its cancellation during a conference call.

"We will be communicating to customers, but nothing similar in magnitude to the fashion show," Stuart Burgdoerfer said.

Speculation regarding the star-studded event's future has mounted over the past several months. In July, longtime Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik told The Daily Telegraph that the 2019 runway show had been axed, saying, "It's something I'm not used to because every year around this time I'm training like an angel. But I'm sure in the future something will happen, which I'm pretty sure about."

She added at the time, "I'm sure they're trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show because it's the best show in the world."