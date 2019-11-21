Pete Davidson Transforms Into a Nude Ken Doll for PAPER's #BreakTheInternet Issue

Five years afterKim Kardashian broke the internet, Pete Davidson is poised to do the same.

The Saturday Night Live star is one of two cover stars for PAPER magazine's now-infamous #BreakTheInternet issue, which dropped Thursday. Pete follows BTS' Lisa Frank-inspired photo shoot, which is admittedly a bit more family-friendly than the comedian's racy take on Barbie's iconic boyfriend.

Pete's pal and 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman helped conceptualize the project, which he explained drew inspiration from Pete's own mental health struggles and public persona.

As Dorfman recalled, "In a car, on our way to set for [Pete's] new movie with Judd Apatow, we brainstormed ideas for our upcoming [PAPER] shoot together. I threw out a Ken Doll concept. It seemed right since tabloids manipulate people that way, him especially. He was down with the idea, but challenged me to go darker, something that leaned into his struggle with depression, which he has been admirably public about."