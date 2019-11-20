2020 Grammys: Lizzo, Billie Eilish and More Among First-Time Nominees

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 6:45 AM
You never forget your first Grammy or your first nomination.
Early Wednesday morning, the Recording Academy announced the talented artists that have been nominated across 84 categories for the 2020 Grammy Awards. And while some nominees may sound familiar from years past—we're looking at you, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and The Jonas Brothers—others are getting recognized for the very first. To no surprise, those musicians include Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.
For her part, the "Good As Hell" singer swept the nominations, earning nods in eight categories, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. Meanwhile, the 17-year-old "Bad Guy" artist and the "Old Town Road" rapper each scored six. (Refresher: He made history earlier this year for earning the longest consecutive top-spot on the Billboard charts.)
Not to forget Rosalía and Maggie Rogers, who also nabbed their first-ever Grammy nominations. Yes, there's plenty to celebrate well before music's biggest night, hosted by 15-time winner Alicia Keys.
So, while we wait to find out who will bring home those coveted trophies, scroll ahead to find out which of your favorite stars deserved this much-deserved recognition!
She's feeling good as hell after scoring nominations in eight categories, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Urban Contemporary Album.
It's so lovely that the teen earned recognition in the Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album categories.
He's riding his horse straight to the Grammys with his Record of the Year, Album of Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Music Video noms.
The superstar deserves a round of applause for her recognition in the Best New Artist and Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album categories.
It's safe to say Pharrell's protégé is happy about her Best New Artist nomination.
His mix of country and blues scored him a Best Country Solo Performance nomination.
Someone you loved also loved the Scot's music, landing him in the Song of the Year category.
The 2020 Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. ET.
