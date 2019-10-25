Lizzoand Ariana Grande have inspired us to to do a hair toss, dust off our shoulders and keep it moving this morning.

The superstar duo gifted us with a remix of "Good As Hell" at midnight on Friday. "I GOT A BOTTLE OF TEQUILA AND A REMIX FOR YOU | GOOD AS HELL feat," Lizzo announced on Instagram. @arianagrande NOW STREAMING BITCH."

Grande appears on the second verse of the chart-topping, record-breaking track, brining her soft, melodic vocals to the song. "He better know my worth / there's so much that I deserve," the "Thank U, Next" singer belts out. "But I ain't worry now / imma let my hair down / he been tryin' it but not today."

As if this remix couldn't get any better, Lizzo and Grande come together to sing the uplifting song's pre-chorus: "If he don't love you anymore / just walk your fine ass out the door."