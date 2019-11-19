Aaron Carter Says He's ''Devastated'' Over Latest Update in Family's Legal Drama

Aaron Carter is reeling from the latest development in the legal drama involving his estranged siblings.

On Tuesday, the former child star shared a lengthy statement responding to exactly what transpired during today's court hearing. According to TMZ, a judge extended twin sister Angel Carter's restraining order, which she first filed in September alongside brother Nick Carter. Carter is now reportedly prohibited from coming into contact with Angel and her family for a year.

Additionally, TMZ says the judge told Aaron he is "too dangerous" to own firearms and ordered him to surrender any in his possession.

"I am devastated by what happened in court today," Aaron wrote on Instagram. "My sister lied over and over in an effort take away my 2nd amendment rights and she did it on behalf of my brother to silence me talking about how he raped and sexually assaulted multiple women."

Aaron has repeatedly accused his older brother of sexual misconduct. Nick publicly denied singer Melissa Schuman's rape allegation, and in 2018 the L.A. County District Attorney's Office announced it would not investigate an anonymous sexual assault claim brought against Nick due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.