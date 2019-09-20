by Jess Cohen | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 1:42 PM
It's been a troubling time for Aaron Carter and his family.
Earlier this week, the 31-year-old singer took to social media to inform his followers that his brother, Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, had filed a restraining order against him. As many fans of the celeb brothers will know, Aaron and Nick, 39, have had a history of highs and lows in their relationship over the years, and, according to Aaron, they haven't seen each other in quite some time.
"So my brother just got a a restraining order against me," Aaron tweeted on Sept. 17. "And I was just served lol."
He also added, "Take care @nickcarter we're done for life. I haven't seen him in four years. And I don't intend."
And Aaron's tweets didn't stop there. Since that time, he has shared a series of allegations against his family members. Now, as new information continues to emerge, we're breaking down a timeline of the recent drama involving the Carter family.
Sept. 17, 2019: Aaron takes to Twitter to reveal that Nick has filed a restraining order against him. That same day, Nick shares a statement on social media, explaining his legal actions.
"After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today," the statement reads. "In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take away every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family."
Nick's statement also says, "We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else."
But Aaron denies Nick's claims, tweeting, "I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family."
Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
Sept. 18, 2019: Just 24 hours after Nick's restraining order as filed, E! News obtains the court documents, which shared troubling allegations against Aaron. A statement from Nick included in the court filing alleges that Aaron "exhibited increasingly unstable behaviors" and "recently admitted to having schizophrenia with multiple other mental disorders." The statement also shared claims about an alleged FaceTime conversation between Aaron and Angel, during which Aaron supposedly said he "thinks about killing babies and has thought about killing [Nick's] wife, Lauren."
"I need an injunction because I fear for my safety, the safety of my wife and children, and the safety of my wife's parents," Nick stated in his court filing. "I am afraid he will listen to the voices in his head and cause harm to my family."
Sept. 19, 2019: Aaron takes to Twitter to share claims about his late sister, Leslie, who passed away in 2012. "My sister Leslie suffered from bipolar and took lithium to treat it," Aaron's tweet reads. "She never liked the way it made her feel and when she was off of it she did things that she never meant to do I truly believe that. I was 10 years old...."
He went on to add, "My sister raped me from the age of 10 to 13 years old when she wasn't on her medications."
Aaron also shared claims about being abused by backup dancers in the early days of his career, while also tweeting, "And my brother abused me my whole life."
Sept. 20, 2019: E! News can confirm that Aaron's sister Angel filed a domestic violence restraining order against him in Los Angeles.
E! News has reached out to Carter family attorneys for comment.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?