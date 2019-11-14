Aaron Carter Hospitalized Amid Ongoing Personal Drama

Aaron Carter was recently treated in a hospital in his native Florida, as he continues to struggle with personal issues that have raised concern among his fans.

The 31-year-old pop singer and former child star posted on his Instagram page on Thursday a photo of himself lying on a hospital bed, hooked up to an IV. Aaron geo-tagged the pic Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, a medical center in Destin, Florida.

"Mommas gonna take care of me," wrote the singer, who lives in Southern California.

E! News has learned that Aaron is exhausted from a hectic schedule and needs rest for a few days.

Hours earlier, Aaron posted a throwback photo of himself performing on stage, writing, "To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment. - My Mom is back. #Manager."

His mom, June Carter, had initially managed his and brother Nick Carter's music careers.

Aaron also recently posted on Instagram Live a video of him driving through Florida at night with his mother and several pugs, including puppies. while he appeared to be in a jovial mood, he said he had a stressful day and expressed concern about his physical health, saying he weighs "12 pounds" and that his mom plans on feeding him three meals a day.

"Finally I can go to sleep at night and feel comfortable," he added.

At one point, he has his mom stop at a McDonald's for him and ordered two cheeseburgers, a Big Mac with no pickles, a Coke and an M&M McFlurry.