Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon’s History of Disney Songs Is Absolutely Magical

Kristen Belland Jimmy Fallon just served some full-on Disney magic.

During Tuesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress and the host teamed up to perform the "History of Disney Songs"—an epic mashup of tracks from all of your favorite animated classics, spanning from 1937's Snow White all the way to Frozen 2, which hits theaters next week.

To start things off, the pair went with the classic "When You Wish Upon A Star" from 1940's Pinocchio (which, in case you missed it, is getting a live-action remake). Next came "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from Mary Poppins followed by Snow White's "Heigh-Ho" and The Jungle Book's "The Bare Necessities."

Jumping forward a few decades, Fallon had a solo moment when he sang "Under The Sea" from 1989's The Little Mermaid. Then, Bell took all of her Disney princess training and belted out "Part Of Your World" with a small twist. "But Jimmy," she sang. "I wanna be where the people are!"