Beyoncé and Donald Glover's version of the Lion King's signature ballad is here and we can definitely feel the love—and our goosebumps.

With Disney's remake set to hit the big screen less than a month from now, fans just got yet another welcome surprise from the upcoming movie: audio from the pair's rendition of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight." Part of their duet is heard in the latest video teaser for the movie, whose tickets go on sale on Monday.

With the two performers voicing lead characters Simba and Nala, it was only a matter of time before we got to hear the Grammy winners' take on the unforgettable song by Elton John and Tim Rice.