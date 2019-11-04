See Jennifer Hudson's Incredible Transformation Into Aretha Franklin in First Look Photo

Fans are getting a sneak peek at Jennifer Hudson's portrayal of Aretha Franklin.

The 38-year-old actress and singer was spotted filming the biopic Respect in New York on Sunday.

The American Idol alumna threw it back to the ‘60s by rocking a light coat, colorful ensemble and short 'do for the role. Although, she did wear a pair of modern-day Ugg boots to keep her feet warm.

The Oscar winner also acted alongside Marlon Wayans, who plays Franklin's first husband Ted White.

News of Hudson's casting broke in early 2018. At the time of the announcement, Clive Davis revealed that Hudson had "been anointed by Aretha herself."

"Aretha said she wanted Jennifer Hudson to play her, and it's always been my dream to play Aretha," Hudson told Ellen DeGeneres later that year. "And it's actually happening."

While Hudson said she'd "always looked up to Aretha," she also acknowledged that portraying her would be a "huge task."

"Think about it: Like, it's not just two, three decades of a career. This woman had a lifetime of a career. That's like 70 years," the Dreamgirls star said. "I cannot even begin to imagine how long it's going to take to cover."