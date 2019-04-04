Jennifer Hudson's Fierce Performance of "Memory" From Cats Will Give You Chills

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 5:54 AM

Jennifer Hudson

A round of applause for this fierce feline. 

As Universal Pictures closed their 2019 CinemaCon presentation on Wednesday, attendees got a special surprise when none other than Oscar winner Jennifer Hudsontook the stage to serenade guests with the iconic ballad from Cats, "Memory."

The actress is set to star in a movie musical based on the iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway show of the same name. Luckily, fans didn't have to wait eight more months to hear what Hudson has in store for her performance thanks to the sneak peek she gave during the event. Donning all white, the star belted out the ballad with her signature pipes while accompanied by a piano. 

In the Tom Hooper-directed film, Hudson will star as Grizabella, originated by Betty Buckley on Broadway and Elaine Paige in the West End production. The actress joins a very famous cast featuring the likes of Judi DenchIdris ElbaRebel Wilson and Taylor Swift

The stars reportedly celebrated the wrap of the film in London this past weekend, though the film is not slated to hit theaters until December. 

News of the star-studded casting emerged nearly a year ago last July. At the time, Hudson cleverly confirmed she was cast, tweeting, "Well, I guess the CATS out of the bag!" 

And now, so is her rendition of "Memory"—and we couldn't more meow-ved. 

(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

