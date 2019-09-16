Why Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Are a Power Duo Worthy of the Throne

If you look back on Game of Thrones' epic, eight season run, it's hard to chose just one jaw-dropping, series defining scene. After all, there are gruesome deaths, heartwarming reunions and, of course, dragons.

But, for Maisie Williams, it's easy to pinpoint the most life-changing moment: Meeting Sophie Turner, she admitted to the crowd at 2018's Comic Con, and "having a decade long friendship with her."

Indeed, for the dynamic duo, their sisterly bond—they played Sansa and Arya Stark—has transcended the screen and become a real-life bond worthy of the throne. Their connection was undeniable from the get go, with Sophie calling them "pretty much best friends" from the moment they wrapped their chemistry read.

That gut instinct was mutual. "I thought Sophie was the coolest thing I'd ever seen," Maisie recalled to Rolling Stone. "I get why they do chemistry reads, because when it's right, it's so right. Like, we're best friends. And they could see that all those years ago, and it must have been real magic watching these two girls have the best time together."