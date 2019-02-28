Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Reveal Intimate Game of Thrones Set Prank

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 10:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Glamour

Aitken Jolly

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are spilling Game of Thrones set secrets.

The co-stars, who play sisters in the hit HBO series, open up about their friendship and their on-set pranks in their cover story for Glamour UK's Spring/Summer 2019 issue.

"People always think Maisie and I are a couple," Turner, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, shares with the magazine. "I mean, I am obsessed with her, so you never know...I've got an addiction to Maisie Williams. I actually stalk her hashtag on Instagram! Even though we are sisters [in Game of Thrones], we tried to sneak a kiss into every scene we did together to freak everyone out a bit. It kept them on their toes' making sure they were following the script."

Photos

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters Revealed

Turner, 23, also tells Glamour that Williams is her "strong home," explaining, "Maisie is definitely my protector and I'm hers, too. I know if anything happened – especially if it was on Game Of Thrones, which it never, ever would – she'd go crazy and protect me."

"Sophie knows too much about me to not be my friend," Williams adds. "I can't tell you the amount of times Sophie said, 'Go to therapy' before I actually did. She really helped me through some messy break-ups and some friend break-ups."

Rose Leslie, Kit Harrington, Wedding, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams

Splash News

"Whenever I'm like, 'I need help! This is bigger than anything I can sort out on my own,' Sophie is my point of call," Williams, 21, shares. "I think therapy is so important. You should absolutely speak to someone, even if in your head you go, 'Yeah, I knew that!'"

The actress also opens up to the magazine about body image, sharing, "I've never felt very pretty because I've never been portrayed as very pretty on screen. I actually think that's really great, but in terms of how I personally feel, it's been difficult sometimes."

See the full feature in the Spring/Summer 2019 issue of Glamour, available on newsstands and digital download on Thursday, March 7. 

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres April 14 on HBO.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Sophie Turner , Maisie Williams , Game Of Thrones , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kate Middleton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

"Grey's Anatomy": By The Numbers

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

Prepare for Colton Underwood's The Bachelor Breakdown (and Fantasy Suites Time)

Bebe Rexha, Dad

Bebe Rexha Reveals What Sparked Her Dad's Controversial "Pornography" Comments

Robby Hayes, Colton Underwood

Bachelor Nation's Robby Hayes Doubts Colton Underwood Really Is a Virgin

Carrie Underwood Sings Birthday Song to Son With a Funny Twist

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Dream Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Shares the Cutest Pics of Cousins True Thompson and Dream Kardashian

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.