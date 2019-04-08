We're less than a week away from the return of Game of Thrones, and HBO knows we're desperate for that Westerosi content.

The network released a whole bunch of videos featuring interviews with the cast, all about their favorite scenes and memories from the set and what it would be like to say goodbye to their characters. All the videos are great fun, but particularly the ones featuring the Stark family, because they also feature interview footage from their first and second seasons almost 10 years ago.

It's quite the blast from the past, and if you're ready to get emotional about this show ending, it might just be the perfect thing to get you started.